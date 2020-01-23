OWASCO — Shirley J. Fischer, 84, of Owasco, passed away Jan. 20, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital.
Born in Auburn, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mina Ennis Hutchings. Shirley was a graduate of Central High School and for many years was employed with the Auburn School District where she worked in the cafeteria.
In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling and was a member and Sunday school teacher at Sand Beach Church. She was an avid bird watcher but her most cherished pastime was spending time with her loving family.
She is survived by her children, Edward Fischer (Barbara Lynn), Nancy Fischer Trutschel (Jack), Sharon Raymond (Steve), Kelly Miller (Jay), and Richard Fischer (Ann); grandchildren, Jessica Raymond Smith (Adam), Joshua Raymond (Emily), Morgan Miller, MacKenzee Miller, Mila Miller, Christine Walter (Bryon), Michael Fischer, Erica Simpson (Scott), and Austin Hahn; great-grandchildren, Emma, Noah, Issac, Asa, Asher, Jonah, Alice Smith, Nolan Simpson, and Urijah Ward; her siblings, Barbara Dagnesi (Michael), Nancy Krause, and Roger Hutchings (Pat); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Richard M. in 2001; brothers, Joseph (Jack) Hutchings, James Hutchings, David Hutchings, and Donald Hutchings; sisters, Julia Lawson, Josephine Tryon, Betty Riordan, and Peggy Ryan.
There are no calling hours or services at this time.
Contributions in memory of Shirley may be made to the Owasco Fire Department or a charity of one’s choice.
Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.