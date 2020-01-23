OWASCO — Shirley J. Fischer, 84, of Owasco, passed away Jan. 20, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital.

Born in Auburn, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Mina Ennis Hutchings. Shirley was a graduate of Central High School and for many years was employed with the Auburn School District where she worked in the cafeteria.

In her younger years, she enjoyed bowling and was a member and Sunday school teacher at Sand Beach Church. She was an avid bird watcher but her most cherished pastime was spending time with her loving family.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

She is survived by her children, Edward Fischer (Barbara Lynn), Nancy Fischer Trutschel (Jack), Sharon Raymond (Steve), Kelly Miller (Jay), and Richard Fischer (Ann); grandchildren, Jessica Raymond Smith (Adam), Joshua Raymond (Emily), Morgan Miller, MacKenzee Miller, Mila Miller, Christine Walter (Bryon), Michael Fischer, Erica Simpson (Scott), and Austin Hahn; great-grandchildren, Emma, Noah, Issac, Asa, Asher, Jonah, Alice Smith, Nolan Simpson, and Urijah Ward; her siblings, Barbara Dagnesi (Michael), Nancy Krause, and Roger Hutchings (Pat); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.