WATERLOO/AUBURN — Shirley J. Mumford, 87, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at the Huntington Living Center in Waterloo.
Shirley was born on July 18, 1932, in Syracuse and was the daughter of the late Leon F. and Dorothy Mae (McArdell) Roe. She spent most of her time as a homemaker, providing her family with a comfortable home. Shirley enjoyed playing cards, especially solitaire, and watching her favorite soap opera, “Days of Our Lives.” Above all, she loved spending time with her family, who meant everything to her.
She is survived by her son, Peter M. (Elizabeth) Spinelli Jr., of Waterloo; grandchildren, Heather Ransier, of Waterloo, Amy Pearson, of Aurora, Jessica Guyett, of Auburn, Laura Caldwell, of Auburn, and Peter M. Spinelli II, of Waterloo; great-grandchildren, Allen Ransier, Alexis Guyett, Travis Herman Jr., Kevin Pitcher, Nevaeh Pearson, Keith Pearson III, and Corissa Pitcher; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Shirley was predeceased by her daughter, Pam Spinelli-Caldwell; and life-long companion, Peter Spinelli Sr.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, at the Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the funeral home. The burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Auburn.
