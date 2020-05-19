HOMER — Shirley J. Pollay, 83, formerly of the Elizabeth Brewster House, Homer, passed away May 12, 2020, at Cortland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
She was born May 19, 1936, the daughter of the late Clarence and Romell (Shaben) Johnson. Shirley was born and raised in the Ira, N.Y. area. She graduated from Cato-Meridian Central School in the class of 1954. Years later, she continued her education, taking evening classes at Cayuga County Community College and earning a certificate in accounting. She worked as a bank teller at Lincoln First National Bank in Cato and Fair Haven, and then joined Cato-Meridian Central School as an accounting clerk. She eventually rose to become treasurer of the school district, retiring in 1998.
After retirement Shirley joined the Peace Corps for a brief period in Haiti and did overseas volunteer work for Habitat for Humanity. She enjoyed many hobbies and interests, including crocheting, gardening, hiking, and running with the Syracuse Chargers where she won several races in her age group. Shirley was an avid volleyball player and competed in the National Senior Games. Shirley was also a seasoned traveler, accomplishing her retirement goal of traveling to all 50 U.S. states. In addition to her travel across the U.S., Shirley traveled to Kenya, Tanzania, China, and Peru.
Shirley is survived by three children, Valerie Pollay (Christopher Bacon), David Pollay (Autumn Pfister), and Daniel Pollay (Melanie); her grandson, Phelan Bacon; granddaughter, Elena Pfister; her brother, Clarence Johnson (Claire); and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her daughter, Victoria Pollay; one brother, Jerome Johnson; and her sister, Beverly Sears.
There are no services at this time for Shirley due to the current health situation.
Memorial contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity.
To offer an online condolence, visit www.wright-beard.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.