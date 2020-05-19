× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

HOMER — Shirley J. Pollay, 83, formerly of the Elizabeth Brewster House, Homer, passed away May 12, 2020, at Cortland Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.

She was born May 19, 1936, the daughter of the late Clarence and Romell (Shaben) Johnson. Shirley was born and raised in the Ira, N.Y. area. She graduated from Cato-Meridian Central School in the class of 1954. Years later, she continued her education, taking evening classes at Cayuga County Community College and earning a certificate in accounting. She worked as a bank teller at Lincoln First National Bank in Cato and Fair Haven, and then joined Cato-Meridian Central School as an accounting clerk. She eventually rose to become treasurer of the school district, retiring in 1998.

After retirement Shirley joined the Peace Corps for a brief period in Haiti and did overseas volunteer work for Habitat for Humanity. She enjoyed many hobbies and interests, including crocheting, gardening, hiking, and running with the Syracuse Chargers where she won several races in her age group. Shirley was an avid volleyball player and competed in the National Senior Games. Shirley was also a seasoned traveler, accomplishing her retirement goal of traveling to all 50 U.S. states. In addition to her travel across the U.S., Shirley traveled to Kenya, Tanzania, China, and Peru.