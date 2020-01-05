{{featured_button_text}}
Shirley Rose Carberry

AUBURN — Shirley Rose Carberry, 94, of Auburn, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Auburn Community Hospital.

Shirley was born in Noroton, Conn., on Oct. 14, 1925, to the late Walter and Alice Rogers Peck. Mrs. Carberry graduated from Union Springs High School and was employed by Auburn Memorial Hospital and Norwalk, Conn. Hospital as a nurse aide. Later she went on to work for the Union Springs School district as a school bus driver.

Shirley is survived by her children, Sandra (Eugene) Goodrow, Thomas (Betty) Stamp, and Lynda Young; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Robert H. Carberry, in 2010, and her two sons, William Stamp and Lawrence Stamp.

There will be no services. Private interment will take place at the convenience of the family.

Those wishing to may donate to Fleming Fire Department #1, 6063 W. Lake Road, Auburn, NY 13021.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

