AUBURN — Shirley Smith Stoelzel, 91, of Auburn, died Wednesday evening, Oct. 2, 2019, at the Auburn Rehab and Nursing Center.
Shirley was a native of Key West, Fla., the daughter of the late Charles and Reba Herrick Smith. She had resided in the Auburn area for more than 50 years. She was a member of the former Auburn Lionettes, and actively volunteered at her church and with several food pantries.
She is survived by her sons, David Stoelzel and his sweetie, Brenda Martins, of Auburn, and Richard Stoelzel and his wife, Val, of Montreal, Canada; her grandchildren, Jamie, David, Jennifer, Leslie, Amanda, and Gabriel; several great-grandchildren; and her sister, Ester Taylor, of Florida.
She was predeceased by her husband, William G. Stoelzel, on June 14 of this year.
Friends are invited to call from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Plis Funeral Home, 220 State St., Auburn. Religious services will follow at 6:30 p.m. with Rev. Beth Malone officiating. Burial will be private.
To leave a message of condolence, go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.
