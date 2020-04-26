× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

OCEANSIDE, N.Y. — Shirley Wildner Rugolo, 69, passed into the arms of God on Friday, April 17, 2020, in the comfort of her home after a long, courageous battle with cancer.

She was born May 29, 1950 to John and Stella (Jurek) Wildner. She graduated from Auburn East High School, Auburn Community College, SUNY at Albany and Hofstra University. She had been a business teacher at Lynbrook High School, Long Island, an adult education teacher, and in various accountant positions at business offices having taught herself valuable computer skills. Family was very important to her and her greatest joy was being a mom to her kids while being super-involved in their PTAs, Brownies, Cub Scouts, sports, and all their school activities. Shirley also taught religious education for 35 years. She loved God, playing the piano, walking on the boardwalk, Zumba, bowling, cooking, parties, decorating, and watching the Yankees.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her in-laws, Joseph and Gay Rugolo.