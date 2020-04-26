OCEANSIDE, N.Y. — Shirley Wildner Rugolo, 69, passed into the arms of God on Friday, April 17, 2020, in the comfort of her home after a long, courageous battle with cancer.
She was born May 29, 1950 to John and Stella (Jurek) Wildner. She graduated from Auburn East High School, Auburn Community College, SUNY at Albany and Hofstra University. She had been a business teacher at Lynbrook High School, Long Island, an adult education teacher, and in various accountant positions at business offices having taught herself valuable computer skills. Family was very important to her and her greatest joy was being a mom to her kids while being super-involved in their PTAs, Brownies, Cub Scouts, sports, and all their school activities. Shirley also taught religious education for 35 years. She loved God, playing the piano, walking on the boardwalk, Zumba, bowling, cooking, parties, decorating, and watching the Yankees.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was predeceased by her in-laws, Joseph and Gay Rugolo.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Frank; her sons, Joseph (Maria), and Frank Jr. (Diana), and daughters, Lisa Galella (Jim) and Catherine Rugolo, all of Oceanside, N.Y. She will be missed by her adoring granddaughters, Riley, Samantha, Ella, Alexandra, and Cassandra, and grandson, Frank. She is also survived by her brother, Ed Wildner (Kathy) and sister, Dorothy Kopp (Dave), of Auburn, N.Y.; and sister, Lorraine Schwartz (Gary), of Marcellus, N.Y. She considered her brothers and sisters-in-law like her own brothers and sisters and was loved by Joseph Rugolo (Joanne), Guy Rugolo (Maria), Tony Rugolo (Eileen), Susan Randel (Charles), and Margaret Hill (Bill). She also leaves behind numerous nephews and nieces and many dear friends.
Shirley was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. She was always the life of the party and had a terrific sense of humor. She has left many fun memories and will be greatly missed.
A burial service will be on April 28 on Long Island. A memorial for her will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
