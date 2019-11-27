AUBURN — Socrates “Bill” H. Havdoglous, 89, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Friday morning, Nov. 22, 2019, at Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville.
He was born in Gary, Ind., the son of the late William and Elba Havdoglous. “Bill,” as he was affectionately known by his family and friends was a U.S. Navy veteran during the Korean War. He served our country honorably while serving on the USS Finback and USS Sarda. He started Checkmate and Enterprise Security Systems in Long Island. Bill was the current owner of Beautiful Things Antique Store on Seminary Avenue. Bill especially enjoyed collecting antique clocks and was a member of the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors.
He is survived by his loving wife and best friend, Damisela “Debbie” Havdoglous, with whom he has been with for more than 40 years. He also is survived by a niece, Leslie Galbraith and her husband, Bob; as well as several other relatives and friends.
Calling hours are from 2 to 4 p.m. this Sunday at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 2, at the funeral home, with the Rev. Paul Carter officiating. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
