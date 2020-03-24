AUBURN — Stanley Sanford Sproul Jr., 101, died on March 12, 2020; known as Sandy, he was born on Dec. 8, 1918, in Lewiston, Ohio.

He was the first of four children born to Stanley Sanford Sproul and Ruth Marie McBride Sproul. Sandy and his siblings grew up in the small town of Waynesfield, Ohio. His mother died of peritonitis following a hysterectomy when Sandy was 16.

Sandy graduated from Waynesfield High School in 1936. He worked his way through college and earned a B.S. in electrical engineering from Ohio State University in 1942. On April 7 of 1942, he married Evelyn Joy Wing; Sandy and Evelyn raised six children together and remained married for more than 75 years, living most of that time in their home in Meridian, N.Y.

Sandy served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1946. He was initially based in Newport, R.I. He served in the Pacific Theater at a base on Guam and left the Navy in 1946 as a Second Lieutenant.

After leaving the Navy, Sandy worked as an electrical engineer, first for Sperry Gyroscope Co. on Long Island, then from 1950 to 1982 for General Electric in the Syracuse area. He was part of the development teams for the multi-stage rockets that launched satellites into orbit from Cape Canaveral and for the Distant Early Warning radar installations across Canada.