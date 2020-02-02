Stella A. Mancini Losani
AUBURN — Stella A. Mancini Losani, 78, formerly of the Boyle Center, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in the Commons on St. Anthony.

Born in Auburn, Stella was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School. She attended the University of Buffalo and earned an associate’s degree from Auburn Community College. She was employed by General Electric, Syracuse as a secretary and enjoyed reading and playing bingo at the Commons. Stella loved the time she spent with her children’s dogs, Arnie, Midas, and Mello.

She is survived by one daughter, JoAnne Hutt (Tom McCarthy), of Auburn; son, Chris Losani, of Auburn; sisters, Victoria Festa (David) and Donna Charles, all of Auburn; one grandson, Zachary Hutt, of Syracuse; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Adelio and Mary Longo Mancini, she was predeceased by a special aunt, Gertrude Charles, and brother-in-law, Tim Charles.

Friends are invited to join the family for a committal service to be offered at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, in St. Joseph’s Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call on the family at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service, in the mausoleum.

Contributions may be made in memory of Stella to the Alzheimer’s Association of CNY or Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY.

Arrangements are by the Cheche Funeral Home Inc.

To offer condolences, please visit www.chechefuneralhome.com.

Service information

Feb 3
Committal
Monday, February 3, 2020
10:00AM
Saint Joseph Cemetery
Lake Avenue
Auburn, NY 13021
