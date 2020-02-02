AUBURN — Stella A. Mancini Losani, 78, formerly of the Boyle Center, died Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in the Commons on St. Anthony.

Born in Auburn, Stella was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School. She attended the University of Buffalo and earned an associate’s degree from Auburn Community College. She was employed by General Electric, Syracuse as a secretary and enjoyed reading and playing bingo at the Commons. Stella loved the time she spent with her children’s dogs, Arnie, Midas, and Mello.

She is survived by one daughter, JoAnne Hutt (Tom McCarthy), of Auburn; son, Chris Losani, of Auburn; sisters, Victoria Festa (David) and Donna Charles, all of Auburn; one grandson, Zachary Hutt, of Syracuse; and several nieces and nephews.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to her parents, Adelio and Mary Longo Mancini, she was predeceased by a special aunt, Gertrude Charles, and brother-in-law, Tim Charles.

Friends are invited to join the family for a committal service to be offered at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, in St. Joseph’s Cemetery Mausoleum. Friends may call on the family at 9:30 a.m. prior to the service, in the mausoleum.

Contributions may be made in memory of Stella to the Alzheimer’s Association of CNY or Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY.