AUBURN — Stella J. Lillie, 84, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Auburn Community Hospital.

She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Eugene and Julia Pilipczuk Anderson. “Pumpkin,” as she was affectionately known by her family and friends, was a home health care aide for many years in the Auburn area.

She is survived by her two loving sons, Robert C. Lillie and Kenneth Michael Lillie, both of Auburn; as well as several other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Stella was predeceased by a son, Joseph E. Lillie.

Services are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made in Stella’s memory to the SPCA, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021.

