AUBURN — Stephanie A. (Minker) DeFelice, 71, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Thursday evening, Dec. 12, 2019, at Auburn Community Hospital after a brief illness, with her loving children at her side.
She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late James and Esther Skutt Minker. Stephanie had worked for several years in home care helping others as she always liked to do. She always put others first and never expected or wanted anything in return. Stephanie was a beautiful person that enjoyed the simplest things in life and cherished above everything else her, family! She will be sadly missed.
She is survived by her loving sons, Stephen DeFelice, of Georgia, Edward DeFelice, of Auburn, and Jeffrey (Ashley) DeFelice, of Auburn; six beloved grandchildren, Ashley, Joseph, Gracie, Isabella, Roman, and Ryker; four sisters, Linda Hilton and companion, Bob Fortunato, Vivian (Robert) Harris, Karen (Michael) Keesler, and Deborah (James) Burkhart; a sister-in-law, Gail Minker; cousin, John (Norma) Skutt; as well as several nieces and nephews, and her grand pups, Pepe, Max, Otis, and Ozzy.
In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Joseph, in 1995, and two brothers, Steve and John Minker.
There are no calling hours. Friends and relatives are invited to join the family for a service at 11 a.m. this Tuesday inside St. Joseph’s Mausoleum with the Rev. Louis Vasile officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that their mother would love if you did an act of kindness for someone or something.
Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
