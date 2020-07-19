Stephen Charles Kohler

He was the son of Stephen and Lottie (Kurczyna) Kohler. He attended Auburn schools and retired from the Auburn School District. Before his illness he enjoyed chess, going to casinos, caring for his large yard and engaging in a good debate. He had the love of animals and rescued many cats. He is survived by his loving daughter Staciey and son-in-law Charles Hughes; grandson Austin Gregory; sisters Mary Coates and Veronica (Stephen) Shymkiw; and nieces and nephews. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by the love of his life, Mary Rose (Wilzeck); best friend Robert Yannotti; and special fur babies Peaches and Stasha.