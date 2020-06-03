× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MORAVIA — Stephen H. Mulvaney, 61, of Moravia, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, May 30, 2020, at home.

Stephen was born Jan. 11, 1959 in Auburn, a son of the late Harold and Alice (Dellow) Mulvaney, and he had been a lifelong Moravia resident. Steve had worked for the town of Moravia Highway Department for more than 30 years, serving four years as highway superintendent. Most recently, he had worked for BJ’s Wholesale in Ithaca and with the Shurtleff Funeral Homes.

Active in his community, Steve was a 40-plus-year member and past assistant chief of the Moravia Fire Department; lifetime member and past captain of the Four Town Ambulance Squad; former member and past chairman of the Moravia Board of Fire Commissioners; and he was a past member of the Cayuga County Highway Superintendents Association. He had enjoyed camping with his family on the St. Lawrence River.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathleen “Kathy” (Hammon) Mulvaney, whom he married on July 4, 1980; his children, Brandy Axton (Jim), of Sempronius, Melanie Mulvaney (Marcus Crandall), of Moravia, and Bradley Mulvaney (Emily Ettinger), of Sempronius; six grandchildren, Abigail Axton, Madison Reilley, Molly Axton, Dylan Crandall, Carson Mulvaney, and Cara Mulvaney; a brother, Tom Mulvaney (Judy); sister, Lori Rider; and several nieces and nephews.