KING FERRY — Stephen L. Whitehead, 70, of King Ferry, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 10, 2020, at his home.
Steve was born Sept. 23, 1949 in Newton, Mass., a son of Donald and Henny (Skillings) Whitehead. Steve was a member of the Scipio Masonic Lodge and had served with the Army from 1968 to 1969. He enjoyed his involvement in Cayuga County politics, and in helping other people in need. Steve was a fabulous cook and loved having annual pig roasts at his home. He loved living in the country where he could enjoy the color of the tulips when they bloomed in the spring.
Steve was a truly special person and will be missed by all who knew him.
Surviving are his wife of 25 years, Chris Wilbur; siblings, Paul, Donna, and Janice; several nieces and nephews, and a large group of special friends.
At Steve’s request, there are no calling hours or public services.
Memorial contributions may be made to King Ferry Food Pantry or to the Salvation Army.
