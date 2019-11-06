{{featured_button_text}}

WEEDSPORT — Stephen P. Baran, 31, of Weedsport, lost his battle with his addiction on Nov. 2, 2019.

He was born in Auburn on April 4, 1988 to Michael Sanders and Stephanie Baran. Stephen spent the last two years living in Florida and just recently returned to Weedsport. He enjoyed fishing and riding his motorcycle.

Stephen is survived by his parents, Stephanie Baran and Michael Sanders; his grandmother, Patricia Baran; his aunts, Sharlene (Leroy Aadahl) Baran and Shani (Harry) Dodge; and numerous cousins and extended family.

Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Stephen’s memory may be made to an organization of one’s choosing.

To plant a tree in memory of Stephen Baran as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments