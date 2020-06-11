CAYUGA — Steven F. Smith, 68, of Spring Street Road, Cayuga, passed away June 9, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital.
Steven was born on Dec. 6. 1951, the son of Warren and Julia Maroney Smith. He was employed by McQuay of Auburn.
Steve will be missed by his children, grandchildren, sisters, several extended family members and friends.
There will be no calling hours or service according to his wishes.
Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, has charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be made at audiounfuneralhome.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Steven Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.