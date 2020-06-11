× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CAYUGA — Steven F. Smith, 68, of Spring Street Road, Cayuga, passed away June 9, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital.

Steven was born on Dec. 6. 1951, the son of Warren and Julia Maroney Smith. He was employed by McQuay of Auburn.

Steve will be missed by his children, grandchildren, sisters, several extended family members and friends.

There will be no calling hours or service according to his wishes.

Audioun Funeral Home LLC, 218 Main St., Port Byron, has charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be made at audiounfuneralhome.com.

