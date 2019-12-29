AUBURN — Steven G. Witherell, 69, of Frazee Street, Auburn, passed away peacefully Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in the comfort of his home.
He was born in Suffern, N.Y., the son of the late Gerald and Mary Eichman Witherell. Steve graduated from Weedsport High School, class of 1969, and upon graduation, he soon enlisted and served in the Army National Guard from 1969-1975. Steve retired after more than 30 years from Consolidated Scrap Processing as their head mechanic. He was a very gifted and skilled craftsman with the knack to fix just about anything. Steve in his earlier years, drove race cars, built hydroplanes, enjoyed sailing, and piloted hang gliders.
He is survived by his longtime companion, Jean Currier; two children: daughter, Sarah Witherell; son, Kyle Witherell; granddaughter, Madison Witherell; two sisters, Karen Meyer, and Merrilee Witherell and her husband, Steven Bennett; a nephew, Lane (Sarah) Meyer; niece, Emilia Bennett; as well as several great-nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by two infant sons, Jarid and James.
As were Steve’s wishes, there are no services at this time.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Sarah House, 100 Roberts Ave., Syracuse, NY 13207.
Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
