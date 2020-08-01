Steven VanHorn
Nov. 22, 1955 — July 30, 2020
CATO — Steven VanHorn, 64, of Cato, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Auburn, son of the late George E. VanHorn, and Jackie Jackston VanHorn.
He was employed at Westhill School District for grounds and maintenance. He enjoyed car shows, the Syracuse Nationals, his 1931 Ford, hunting, and in his younger years was bass player and singer in the Cactus Jack Band.
He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Destiny Divelbliss VanHorn; sons, Shane (Nikki) Divelbliss of North Rose, Steven P. VanHorn of Weedsport; brothers, Douglas (Diane) VanHorn of Ira, and, Kevin (Vickie) VanHorn of Weedsport; sisters, Cheryl (Gerald) Youngs of Cato, Brenda (Norman) Howell of Cato; grandchildren, Ethan Divelbliss, Abel Divelbliss, Alani Divelbliss, and Styles VanHorn; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, with a service at 1 p.m. at the Keysor-Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Cato, burial to follow at the Conquest Cemetery.
Due to the circumstances, facemasks and social distancing will be required.
For those wishing to make contributions, they may do so to the Cato Fire Department, PO Box 252 , Cato, NY 13033, or the Conquest Fire Department, 103551 Slayton Road, Port Byron, NY 13140. www.catoredcreek.com
