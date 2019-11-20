WEEDSPORT/CATO — Sue Jones, 76, passed away unexpectedly early Saturday, morning, Nov. 16, 2019.
Friends and family are invited to a celebration of her life at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in the First Presbyterian Church, 8871 S. Seneca St., Weedsport, NY 13166.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed the Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY, 41 York St., Auburn, NY 13021.
Sue was born on June 30, 1943, in St. Peters Hospital, New Brunswick, N.J.; was the daughter of the late Roscoe L. and Elizabeth M. (Johnson) Green. She was a graduate of South River High School. She drove a bus for Weedsport Central School and then worked for Unity House in Auburn. Sue was a member of the Meridian Fire Department and a medic for the Weedsport/Cato Ambulance. She enjoyed being outside working in her gardens.
She is survived by her loving and supporting husband, James Jones; her sons, Chad (Bambie) Zimmerman, Matthew, and Robert (Diana) Jones; grandchildren, Trystan, Robert Jr., and Maria Jones, and Gabriella Kerwin; her sisters, Kathrine Reese and Amy Hayes; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
