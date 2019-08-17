NEW HOPE, N.Y. — Suzanne Head, 64, of New Hope, N.Y., unexpectedly passed on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.
Sue was born on Jan. 3, 1955 in Syracuse, N.Y. She really enjoyed taking care of her numerous pets including her horse, Sunshine. She had a huge heart and was very kind to everyone around her. She was employed by Catholic Charities for many years.
Sue was predeceased by her mother, Jacqueline Deisering, and father, Earl Smith.
Sue is survived by her loving family, husband, Rodger Head; her daughter, Jackie (Dave) Bruton; and her grandson, Nathan Bruton.
Calling hours will start at 10 a.m. on Aug. 19, in Midlake United Methodist Church, 3703 Route 41A, New Hope, NY. A memorial service and funeral will follow at 2 p.m.
Sue will be greatly missed by her friends and family.
In lieu of flowers, please make a small donation in the memory of Sue to the SPCA.
