Suzanne N. Baird
Feb. 9, 1930 — July 24, 2020
AUBURN — Suzanne Baird passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born Feb. 9, 1930 to Eleanor Winne Northway and C. Leland Northway. Sue grew up in Auburn and graduated from Auburn High School in 1948. After college she worked at the family business, Northway Chevrolet, and then as a teller at The National Bank of Auburn. In 1958 she married the love of her life, Bernard O. Baird Jr. Together, they made a very nice life for themselves. Sue was a stay at home mom and raised two children, William A. Baird and Bernard O. Baird III. Once the children were grown Sue and Bunk bought a ranch house on Oakridge Road and they enjoyed maintaining the house, lawn, and gardens together. Sue kept busy, serving on the Owasco Planning Board and was a board member at The Home. Later in life Sue lived at the Boyle Center in Auburn, and moved to Painted Post, NY in 2015 to be closer to her son Bill and his family.
Many of Sue's friends and family members predeceased her. She lost both parents, her brother Richard Northway and sister Nancy Stewart, along with an infant brother. In 1987 her husband Bunk died, and her youngest son passed on in 2005. She is survived by her son William Baird (Linda) and their three children Tyler Baird (Ashley), Jordan Baird, and Mackenzie Harrington (Brandon), and a great granddaughter Adalyn Harrington. Also surviving is her daughter in law Debi Baird, and her two children Bernard O. Baird IV, and daughter Courtney Short (TJ).
Sue wanted no calling hours, and her request will be honored. The family will hold a private graveside service at a time that is convenient. In lieu of flowers Sue has suggested donations to her two favorite causes, the Owasco Fire Department or Matthew House.
To leave a condolence for the family visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com.
