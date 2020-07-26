Suzanne N. Baird

AUBURN — Suzanne Baird passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born Feb. 9, 1930 to Eleanor Winne Northway and C. Leland Northway. Sue grew up in Auburn and graduated from Auburn High School in 1948. After college she worked at the family business, Northway Chevrolet, and then as a teller at The National Bank of Auburn. In 1958 she married the love of her life, Bernard O. Baird Jr. Together, they made a very nice life for themselves. Sue was a stay at home mom and raised two children, William A. Baird and Bernard O. Baird III. Once the children were grown Sue and Bunk bought a ranch house on Oakridge Road and they enjoyed maintaining the house, lawn, and gardens together. Sue kept busy, serving on the Owasco Planning Board and was a board member at The Home. Later in life Sue lived at the Boyle Center in Auburn, and moved to Painted Post, NY in 2015 to be closer to her son Bill and his family.