T. David Stapleton, Jr.

David was a man of great intellect and integrity who was blessed with an abundance of humor and selflessness. David spent his early years tormenting his teachers with an insatiable Irish desire to socialize with those around him. The classroom was his stage; his peers, the audience. David always was ready with a quick joke or long story – or both – to captivate an audience. He took great pride in his Irish story-telling skills and relished making as many people as possible laugh and smile throughout the day.

David and his wife, Helene (Karpinski), made the perfect pair. David said he laid eyes on his beloved in first grade and never lost sight. Married for nearly 54 years, the two committed themselves to making Auburn, N.Y., a better place to live and work. David practiced law for more than 50 years – first with his father-in-law, John J. Karpinski, and then with his brother-in-law, John A. Karpinski. David served Cayuga County as an Assistant District Attorney, and then focused on Estates and Trusts for many years. David’s legal acumen earned him admission to argue before the Supreme Court of the United States of America. His true legal passion emerged in the second half of his career when he focused on Elder Law and became the first attorney in the Cayuga County area to do so. David’s dedication and determination to care for the elderly and those with special needs quickly earned him peer recognition. David was asked to serve on the Executive Committee of the Elder Law Section of the New York State Bar Association. He served in numerous capacities, including as Chair (“Antique” Chair, as he jokingly referred to himself) of the 3,000-member Section where he continued to advocate for the elderly and those with special needs. He worked tirelessly lobbying lawmakers and changing New York State law while sharing best practices in the field. For his efforts and expertise in Elder Law, David received numerous awards, including Best Lawyer and Super Lawyer. David also volunteered his time to ensure that the elderly in Cayuga County knew best how to protect themselves and their life’s savings.