Teddy E. Smith
June 25, 2020
AURELIUS — Teddy E. Smith, 53, of Aurelius, passed away unexpectedly early Thursday morning, June 25, 2020 at his home.
He was born in Auburn, the son of the late James and Marcia Eckett Smith and had been an area life resident. Teddy was a Union Springs High School graduate, Class of 1984. Prior to his retirement, Teddy had been employed for more than 23 years as a C.O. at Cayuga Correctional Facility. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees and Syracuse University sports fanatic. Above everything else, Teddy loved and cherished the times spent with his family and will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to get to know this special man.
He is survived by Jacqueline Smith of Aurelius; six children, Cody, Joesph (Carly), Samantha, Scott, Christopher and Corey Smith; stepdaughter Stormy Gibson; four grandchildren, Kylie, Collin, Josh, Wyatt; five siblings, Thomas, Timothy and Terry Smith, Mindy Thurston, Diane "Dee Dee" (Brian) Schenck; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his beloved canine friend, little puppy "Jax".
Calling hours are this Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. for family and friends with a service to immediately follow the conclusion of the calling hours, in the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, any contributions may be made in Teddy's memory to Mosaic ARC - 1083 Waterloo Rd. Waterloo, NY 13165.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.