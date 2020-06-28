Teddy E. Smith

He was born in Auburn, the son of the late James and Marcia Eckett Smith and had been an area life resident. Teddy was a Union Springs High School graduate, Class of 1984. Prior to his retirement, Teddy had been employed for more than 23 years as a C.O. at Cayuga Correctional Facility. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees and Syracuse University sports fanatic. Above everything else, Teddy loved and cherished the times spent with his family and will be sadly missed by all who were fortunate enough to get to know this special man.