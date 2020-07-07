Teresa Ann Shutter
July 3, 2020
SYRACUSE — Teresa Ann Shutter, 52, of Syracuse, passed away surrounded by her family on July 3, 2020 at her son's home. Born in Auburn, she was the daughter of Kenneth "Bud" and Elaine Riester Shutter. Teresa attended Auburn High School and graduated from Auburn Beauty School. Teresa cherished her time with her family and enjoyed simple pleasures and the gift of just being together. She enjoyed cooking, knitting beautiful blankets and hats, crossword puzzles, caring for her beautiful grandchildren and watching Sunday football. She was a loving mother, a devoted grandmother and a wonderful daughter and sister who will be greatly missed. She was employed at several Auburn and Syracuse doctors offices as a medical encoder.
She is survived by her mother, Elaine and her husband, Leon Gaklik; a son, Eric and Chartele Scott; siblings, Judith Shutter and Tony Elice, Elizabeth Shutter and Tom Stoltz and Kenneth Shutter; three grandchildren, Mason, Bradley and Julian. She was predeceased by her father Kenneth in 1968.
A Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, July 9 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church followed by a private burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Masks will be required and social distancing will be maintained. In lieu of flowers those wishing may make contributions to the American Cancer Society in Teresa's memory. Please visit www.Langhamfuneralhomellc.com to leave a condolence for the family.
