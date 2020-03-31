ITHACA — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Terrence P. Flanigan Sr., 59, of Ithaca, on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Terrence passed away at Cayuga Medical Center after a brief illness.

Terrence was born in Auburn on Dec. 5, 1960. He attended Auburn High School and Ithaca College. In 1999, Terrence attended the School of Forestry and Wildlife Conservation. Over the past several years, Terrence had loved living in Ithaca, in his house that overlooked Cayuga Lake. He had worked at Ithaca College for nearly 20 years, and was the owner/teacher at Bam Bam Drum Lessons. Terrence also earned his black belt in karate and was a Sensei for many years. Terrence had a larger than life personality, and loved life, nature, family, and music; especially the Rolling Stones. He enjoyed attending concerts with Brendan Doyle and Ed Byrnes.