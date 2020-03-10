AUBURN — Terry L. Carbary, 77, of Auburn, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital.
Terry was born in Tupper Lake, N.Y., on Jan. 24, 1943, to the late Lee and Norma Debiaw Carbary. Mr. Carbary retired as a foreman at Auburn Correctional Facility and was currently working part time at Express Courier of N.Y. Inc. Prior to his tenure at the prison, he worked various jobs at The Citizen. Terry had a lifelong love of baseball as a player, coach, and fan. One of his proudest accomplishments was coaching the Auburn 13-year old Babe Ruth team to the state title in 1969. He also enjoyed writing poetry.
Terry is survived by his children, Michael (Renee) Carbary, Carol (Beth Allen) Carbary, and Michael (Kathleen) Jorolemon; his two brothers, David (Debbie) Carbary and Dr. William (Connie) Carbary; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild, and a god-daughter.
In addition to his parents, Terry was predeceased by his wife, Sandra Byrne Carbary.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, with a service to immediately follow at 6 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sandra B. Carbary Memorial Scholarship Fund at Cayuga Community College, 197 Franklin St., Auburn, NY 13021.
