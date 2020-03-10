Terry L. Carbary

Terry was born in Tupper Lake, N.Y., on Jan. 24, 1943, to the late Lee and Norma Debiaw Carbary. Mr. Carbary retired as a foreman at Auburn Correctional Facility and was currently working part time at Express Courier of N.Y. Inc. Prior to his tenure at the prison, he worked various jobs at The Citizen. Terry had a lifelong love of baseball as a player, coach, and fan. One of his proudest accomplishments was coaching the Auburn 13-year old Babe Ruth team to the state title in 1969. He also enjoyed writing poetry.