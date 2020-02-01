AUBURN — Terry L. Daniels, 65, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, at Auburn Community Hospital.
He was born in Syracuse, on Aug. 3, 1954, to the late Kenneth and Alice Springstube Daniels.
Terry had many hobbies and passions and all of them involved either family or his community. Terry was very artistic and loved to draw, paint, and do wood carvings. He would hand carve and paint walking sticks, mirrors, and signs; even creating signs for the local little league baseball fields. He also loved going fishing yet often the fishing ended up being secondary to spending the time with friends and family members. The other thing that made Terry the happiest was watching the Yankees or Syracuse Orange play; Terry even made it to the new stadium to see the Yankees in person with his daughters.
Terry was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease at a very young age and was forced to retire early; but that didn’t stop him from being active in the community and finding new ways to continue his passions. He was determined to maintain normal activities for as long as he could. Terry volunteered as the Auburn modified cross country and track coach for many years. He also continued fishing any chance he could get, even when he needed a little help baiting his hooks. But nothing made Terry happier than being with his family and especially his grandchildren. Even as his disease made things difficult in his later years; the smile on his face was never bigger than when he was watching his grandchildren run around and play.
Terry is survived by his loving family, his wife of 37 years, Jennie Leonbruno Daniels; his children, Erin (Brian) Shields, Cory (Spencer) Read, and Jared (Tricia) Daniels; his cherished grandchildren, Keegan, Ethan, Kooper, and Olivia; and his siblings, Sandra Lopez, Mary Judd, Wayne Daniels, Penny Deland, and David Daniels.
In addition to his parents, Terry was predeceased by his brother, Kenneth (Rusty), and his sister, Susan.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, with a memorial service to immediately follow at 6 p.m. at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Terry’s memory may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation www.parkinsonsfoundation.org.
