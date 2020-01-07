{{featured_button_text}}
Theresa A. Geisinger

AUBURN — Theresa A. Geisinger, 87, of Mary Street, Auburn, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2019, at Auburn Community Hospital.

Mrs. Geisinger was born in Auburn on Dec. 21, 1932, to the late Anthony and Rose Tranowicz Janas. Theresa was employed with The Big Store for many years. After retirement she volunteered at Mercy Rehab. Theresa looked forward to her weekly coffee get-togethers with her good friends, Natalie and Mary. She also cherished the friendships she had with her neighbors on Mary Street. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother; her greatest joy came from spending time with her family.

Theresa is survived by her children, Lou Ann (Michael) O’Hora, Lynette (Mark Williams) Geisinger, Lisa Geisinger, and Karl (Robin Hartranft) Geisinger; her grandchildren, Nicholas (Tiffany Bascom) Guariglia, Brendan (Jessica) O’Hora, Kurtis Geisinger, Derek (Jessica) Geisinger, and Kelsey (T.J.) Tucker; seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Theresa was predeceased by her husband, Louis Geisinger; her two sisters, and three brothers.

Services will be held privately for the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Theresa’s memory may be made to Aurora of CNY, 518 James St. #100, Syracuse, NY 13203.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., Auburn.

