UNION SPRINGS — Theresa A. Sweeney, 85, of Union Springs, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at University Hospital.

She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Oct. 10, 1934, to late John and Anna Walker Sweeney.

Theresa is survived by her sister, Helen Montgomery; her nephews, Stephen (JoAnn) Montgomery, John (Marie) Montgomery, and Patrick (Debbie Mead) Montgomery; and several great-nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn.

