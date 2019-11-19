UNION SPRINGS — Theresa A. Sweeney, 85, of Union Springs, passed away Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at University Hospital.
She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on Oct. 10, 1934, to late John and Anna Walker Sweeney.
You have free articles remaining.
Theresa is survived by her sister, Helen Montgomery; her nephews, Stephen (JoAnn) Montgomery, John (Marie) Montgomery, and Patrick (Debbie Mead) Montgomery; and several great-nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.