Theresa Anselmi DeRosa

June 28, 1927 — June 18, 2020

NORTH ST. AUBURN — Mrs. Theresa Anselmi DeRosa 93, of 179 North St. Auburn, NY joined our LORD on Thursday June 18, 2020. Theresa was born on June 28, 1927. The daughter of Salvatore and Carmella Penna Anselmi.

Theresa was a loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt and friend.

She is long known for her devotion to St. Mary's Church. As well as devoting her earlier years to care of her children she also mentored family and friends in their academic pursuits. She returned to work outside the home, for ten years she worked for McCarthy Enterprises, Catholic Charities, and the Harriet Tubman museum, then retired.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Frank DeRosa; her son Frank Lynn DeRosa and his wife Diane; one daughter Candace Lucas and her husband Michael; four grandchildren: Rachael and Michael DeRosa of Auburn, and Kiera Holy and Chase Lucas of Florida; two great grandchildren, Derrick and Isabella; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.

She will always be remembered by her sign off, "Be happy happy", "watch those crazy drivers", "God Bless you and I love you".