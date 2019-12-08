AUBURN — Theresa Colavito Bishop, 99, of Auburn, passed away peacefully on Dec. 2, 2019, while under the care of the Huntington Living Center in Waterloo.
Born Jan. 28, 1920, Theresa was the daughter of Leonard and Philomena (Buffa) Colavito.
Theresa is survived by one sister, Angelina Colavito Conti, and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Theresa was predeceased by her husband, Donald Bishop; brothers, Pat and Sam Colavito, and sisters, Betty (Vince) and Mary (Hester).
Theresa was an avid baker and her cookbooks were filled with hand written recipes on scraps of paper, neatly tucked into the pages. Her legacy of baking still shines on today as her cookbooks remain in the care of her nieces. She was a stylish dresser and loved nice shoes. She wore hats and always had every hair in place. She also had an infectious laugh. She lived a full life of almost 100 years.
The family wishes to express their appreciation for the loving care Theresa received at The Huntington Living Center.
There will be no calling hours. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
All arrangements are being made by Pettigrass Funeral Home, Auburn.
