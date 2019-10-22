AUBURN — Theresa F. (Manzone) Goodrich, 83, of Auburn, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Auburn Community Hospital.
She was a life resident of Auburn, the daughter of the late Alfonso and Antonia Lentini Manzone. Theresa attended school at St. Aloysius and graduated from Central High School. Prior to her retirement, Theresa had been employed for more than 15 years by the Auburn Nursing Home.
She is survived by her loving children, son, Richard (Margaret) Goodrich Jr., of New Port Richey, Fla.; daughter, Annette Chamberlain and close companion, Paul Pucek, of Auburn; two granddaughters, Nicole and Danielle Goodrich; a sister, Vincenta Wheeler; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by two sisters, Bridget Giacona and Mary Rose Vitagliano; son-in-law, Richard A. Chamberlain; two brothers-in-law, David Wheeler and Georgio Giacona.
Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. this Wednesday at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Theresa’s services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph’s Mausoleum.
Please leave any online condolences at pettigrassfuneralhome.com.
