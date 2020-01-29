Theresa (Tweedy) Penna Cannizzo

“Tweedy,” as she was affectionately known by her family and friends was born June 9, 1930, in Clyde, N.Y. She will always be remembered as kind and loving to everyone. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Angelina Buliteri Penna. With her husband, Sam, a Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy, they traveled and lived overseas and in many cities throughout the U.S. After her husband retired, they moved to Coconut Creek, Fla., where she enjoyed the sunshine and resided for more than 30 years before returning home to Auburn. She enjoyed spending time with her girlfriends playing cards, knitting, trips to the casino and movies. Tweedy especially loved spending time with her family.