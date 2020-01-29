AUBURN — Theresa (Tweedy) Penna Cannizzo, 89, passed away gracefully and peacefully on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at the Matthew House in Auburn.
“Tweedy,” as she was affectionately known by her family and friends was born June 9, 1930, in Clyde, N.Y. She will always be remembered as kind and loving to everyone. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Angelina Buliteri Penna. With her husband, Sam, a Chief Petty Officer in the U.S. Navy, they traveled and lived overseas and in many cities throughout the U.S. After her husband retired, they moved to Coconut Creek, Fla., where she enjoyed the sunshine and resided for more than 30 years before returning home to Auburn. She enjoyed spending time with her girlfriends playing cards, knitting, trips to the casino and movies. Tweedy especially loved spending time with her family.
Tweedy is survived by her children, Ralph (Jean) Cannizzo, Ronnie Cannizzo (Stacie Torelli), Sandra Mallory, and Rick (Colleen) Cannizzo; daughter-in-law, Claudia Cannizzo; 11 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Tweedy also leaves behind her two sisters, Sarah Penna and Betty (Bill) Klink.
Tweedy was predeceased by her husband, Sam; brother, Carmen Penna; sisters, Josephine (Josie) Barwinczak, and Marion Connors; and son-in-law, Paul Mallory.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Clark Street, Auburn, with her Mass of Christian burial to immediately follow at 11 a.m.
The compassionate care from all the staff and volunteers at the Matthew House and Hospice is a lifelong gift to our family. We pray that other families may also be able to reach out to them for their loved one’s care.
Donations are appreciated in memory of Theresa to the Matthew House, 43 Metcalf Drive, Auburn, NY 13021, Hospice of CNY and the Finger Lakes, 990 7th St., Liverpool, NY 13088, or charity of one’s choice.
Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
