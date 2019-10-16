AUBURN — Thomas A. Jetty, 77, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 11, 2019.
He was born in 1942, to the late Carl and Nola (Pavey) Jetty. He graduated from Cayuga/Union Springs High School, and enlisted in the United States Navy in 1963. He served on aircraft carriers overseas in Cambodia and Vietnam, during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1969; and went on to earn his A.A.S in food service management from SUNY Morrisville, and a bachelor’s degree in science from Empire State College. He worked for many years as an agent for Nationwide Insurance; then as a security guard for Lockheed Martin, and Allied Universal Security Services. Also, he greatly enjoyed the years he worked as a job coach for Unity House of Central New York.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 18 years, Susan (Bryden) Jetty; sons, Matthew Jetty, of Syracuse, and Christopher (Karen) Jetty, of North Carolina; daughter, Sarah Jetty, of Geneva; brothers, John, of Texas, and William “Bill” Jetty, of Cicero; stepchildren, Sara (Don), and Justin (Maggie) Sampson; grandchildren, Joshua Rutkowski, of New Jersey, Emma and Adam Jetty; and step grandchildren, Kaden, Kylee, Kenna, and Presley Sampson.
He was predeceased by his parents; daughter, Nola Sanginiti; and sister, Judy Giannantonio.
Calling hours will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at White Chapel Funeral Home, 197 South St., Auburn. There is no funeral service at this time; however the family would like to open the floor for readings and memories at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation in Thomas’ name may be made to Unity House of CNY, 217 Genesee St., Auburn, NY 13021 or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Online condolences may be left at www.whitechapelfh.com.
