AUBURN — Thomas Baran, 66, of Auburn, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Auburn Rehab and Nursing Center, following an extended illness.
Tom was a life resident of the Auburn area, the son of Edward and Emily Piorun Baran. He was employed by McQuay International as a draftsman. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing
He is survived by his mother, Emily Baran Kubarek, of Auburn; his sister, Linda Schmidt, of Silver Springs, Md.; his brother, Richard (Bobbi) Baran, of Auburn; his nieces and nephews, Kari, Beth, and Michael Schmidt, Tim Baran and Connie Klock, Heidi Doty and Travis Baran; and several great-nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
He was predeceased by his father, Edward Baran, and his brother, Paul Baran.
Funeral services are private; there are no calling hours.
Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.
To leave a message of condolence, go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.