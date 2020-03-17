AUBURN — Thomas Baran, 66, of Auburn, died Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Auburn Rehab and Nursing Center, following an extended illness.

Tom was a life resident of the Auburn area, the son of Edward and Emily Piorun Baran. He was employed by McQuay International as a draftsman. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing

He is survived by his mother, Emily Baran Kubarek, of Auburn; his sister, Linda Schmidt, of Silver Springs, Md.; his brother, Richard (Bobbi) Baran, of Auburn; his nieces and nephews, Kari, Beth, and Michael Schmidt, Tim Baran and Connie Klock, Heidi Doty and Travis Baran; and several great-nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his father, Edward Baran, and his brother, Paul Baran.

Funeral services are private; there are no calling hours.

Arrangements are by the Plis Funeral Home.

To leave a message of condolence, go to www.plisfuneralhome.com.

