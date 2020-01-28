Thomas E. Donnelly, MD

After graduating from medical school and completing his residency in anesthesiology at St. Joseph Hospital in Syracuse, he and his wife, Patricia, returned to his hometown to establish his practice and raise their family. Tom was the first board certified anesthesiologist in Auburn, serving at Mercy Hospital with the majority of his career at Auburn Memorial Hospital. He was an involved member of his profession, serving regionally in the medical society and developing the first respiratory care unit at Auburn Memorial Hospital. Tom was also involved with his community. He was the first person to teach CPR in Auburn to the public. There are scores of city employees and Mount Carmel football players who fondly recall him providing their mandatory physicals. Tom positively impacted the lives of countless others through his hands-on volunteer work with shelters and migrant camps. He was an active member of the Cayuga County Community College Board of Trustees, the Cayuga County Board of Health, Holy Family Church, and various fraternal organizations. He is remembered and appreciated by many for his smile and friendly salutations.