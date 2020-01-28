AUBURN — Thomas E. Donnelly, MD, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020.
Tom was a lifelong Auburnian, son of Donald and May Rose Donnelly. Tom was a member of the class of ’52 from Holy Family High School. He attended Georgetown University and New York Medical College. Tom was a veteran of the United States Navy assigned to the Marine Corps.
After graduating from medical school and completing his residency in anesthesiology at St. Joseph Hospital in Syracuse, he and his wife, Patricia, returned to his hometown to establish his practice and raise their family. Tom was the first board certified anesthesiologist in Auburn, serving at Mercy Hospital with the majority of his career at Auburn Memorial Hospital. He was an involved member of his profession, serving regionally in the medical society and developing the first respiratory care unit at Auburn Memorial Hospital. Tom was also involved with his community. He was the first person to teach CPR in Auburn to the public. There are scores of city employees and Mount Carmel football players who fondly recall him providing their mandatory physicals. Tom positively impacted the lives of countless others through his hands-on volunteer work with shelters and migrant camps. He was an active member of the Cayuga County Community College Board of Trustees, the Cayuga County Board of Health, Holy Family Church, and various fraternal organizations. He is remembered and appreciated by many for his smile and friendly salutations.
Tom was a loyal friend and joyful host. Among his greatest enjoyments were the annual 4th of July and Thanksgiving family reunions with his numerous nephews, nieces, and extended family. Tom could be found in the throng by following the sound of his distinctive, hearty laughter. Some of his lifelong friends were his Holy Family schoolmates. All friends of his family were welcomed in his home.
Tom was predeceased by his parents; his four brothers, and the dearly loved aunts who raised him.
In addition to his beloved wife of 56 years, Patricia (O’Neil), Tom is survived by his five children, Tim (Renee) Donnelly, Mary (Robert Britton) Gagnier, Kathleen (Michael) Cuddy, Jean (Peter) Schnorr, and Ted (Krista) Donnelly, and his grandchildren who affectionately called him “Da”: Bennett and Ethan Donnelly, Kiely, Megan, and Will Gagnier, Liam, Joshua, and James Cuddy, Claire, Teagan, and Maeve Schnorr, and Thomas and Sean Donnelly.
A Mass in celebration of Tom’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Holy Family Church in Auburn. Calling hours with his family will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, in Holy Family Church. Interment with military honors will be in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Fleming.
People wishing to make a donation in Tom’s memory are encouraged to make a contribution to Holy Family Church, 85 North St., Auburn, NY 13021 or El Portal de Belen Foundation, 10 Tiger Lily Lane, Ithaca, NY 14850, Fr. Gaesser’s mission in the Dominican Republic.
Arrangements are by Farrell’s Funeral Service, Inc., 84 South St., Auburn.
