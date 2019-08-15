AUBURN — Thomas E. Ryan, 81, of Auburn, passed away on Aug. 13, 2019, at Auburn Community Hospital.
Mr. Ryan was born in Auburn on March 8, 1938 to the late Edward and Anne Cavanaugh Ryan. Tom was an avid NASCAR and dirt racing fan. He enjoyed bowling and was a member of the Falcon bowling league. Tom was a “jack of all trades,” and was able to fix or build anything.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 60 years, Anita Ryan; his daughters, Cathie (Kevin) Connelly, and Sue (Rod Ray) Ryan; his grandchildren, Jim (Alison) Connelly, Jeff (Carly) Connelly, Neil (Angelica) Burt, and Nathan Burt; his great-grandchildren, Juliet, Kellan, and Haven Connelly, and Connor, Chloe, Lucianna, and Greysen Burt; four sisters-in-law; his brother-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents, Thomas was predeceased by his brothers, Daniel Ryan and Edward Ryan Jr.
Calling hours for Tom will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, at White Chapel Funeral Home Inc., 197 South St., Auburn. A service will be held following calling hours at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Donations in Tom’s name may be made to Hospice of the Finger Lakes or the Scipio Fire Department.
