AUBURN — Thomas F. Diego, 71, of Auburn, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, Aug. 4, 2019, in the comfort of his home, after a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family.
He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Nick and Carmella Calverese Diego. Tom graduated from Central High School and received a degree in criminal justice from C.C.C. Tom was a U.S. Army veteran having served our country honorably during the Vietnam War. He retired after more than 25 years of service as a corrections officer for the Auburn Correctional Facility. Tom would continue to work for more than 10 years at Auburn Community Hospital in their security department.
In his earlier years he worked alongside his father, Nick in the family run, Diego’s Moving business. Tom enjoyed playing city league basketball and baseball, which he played until the age of 68. He was an avid Cleveland Browns and New York Yankees sports fan. He was a proud member of the Monday Night Football Crew for more than 35 years and especially loved to cruise around town in one of his pristine Mustangs.
He is survived by his best friend and soulmate, Joanne Charles; his loving children, Scott (Emily) Diego, Craig (Theresa) Diego, Nick Diego, Denise (Tom) Passarello, and T.J. (Nicole) Diego; 10 grandchildren, Marybeth, Sara, Kaitlyn, Elizabeth, Craig Jr., Hannah, and Aiden Diego, Josh, Carly, and Thomas Passarello; a great-grandson, Joshua; a sister, Patty Frazier, of Texas; two brothers, Nicholas Diego, of Auburn, and Ron (Lori) Diego, of Delmar; the mother of his kids, Mary Diego; best friend, Pete Mulvey; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by a granddaughter, Laura.
Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. (today) Tuesday at Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. Friends are invited to join the family for Tom’s Mass of Christian burial at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in St. Alphonsus Church. Entombment will follow in St. Joseph’s Mausoleum, where military honors will be accorded.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the SPCA, Hospice of CNY, or Saint Alphonsus food pantry.
If Tom had one last thing to say it would be, “That’s the Spirit” and Never Give Up!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.