Thomas Guido

He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Thomas and Francesca “Eda” Orofino Guido. Tom was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church and attended both St. Francis Catholic School; as well as West High. Prior to his retirement, Tom owned and operated for more than 40 years, Tom’s Body Shop & Auto Sales on State Street. Tom also enjoyed watching NASCAR, with his favorite racers being both Dale Earnhardt and his son, Jr. Tom’s most happiest and cherished times were those spent with his family and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tom’s gentle smile, quick wit and heart of gold will forever be remembered in the lives he has touched.