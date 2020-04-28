Thomas Guido
0 entries

Thomas Guido

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Thomas Guido

OWASCO — Thomas Guido, 74, of Owasco, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 24, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.

He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Thomas and Francesca “Eda” Orofino Guido. Tom was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church and attended both St. Francis Catholic School; as well as West High. Prior to his retirement, Tom owned and operated for more than 40 years, Tom’s Body Shop & Auto Sales on State Street. Tom also enjoyed watching NASCAR, with his favorite racers being both Dale Earnhardt and his son, Jr. Tom’s most happiest and cherished times were those spent with his family and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tom’s gentle smile, quick wit and heart of gold will forever be remembered in the lives he has touched.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Nancy (Davis) Guido, of Owasco; two children: son, Thomas Guido, of Bullville; daughter, Angela Guido, of Auburn; two grandchildren, Katie (Dustin) Neild, and Nicholas Suslik and fiancée, Elizabeth Seaman; two great-grandchildren, Westyn and Wyland Neild; a sister, Marie (late Dominic) Bauso, of Auburn; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by a son, Frank in 1987, and a brother, Paul Guido.

A private service and burial will be held this week at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, any contributions that are made in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Guido as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News