OWASCO — Thomas Guido, 74, of Owasco, passed away unexpectedly Friday, April 24, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.
He was a life resident of Auburn, the son of the late Thomas and Francesca “Eda” Orofino Guido. Tom was a communicant of Sacred Heart Church and attended both St. Francis Catholic School; as well as West High. Prior to his retirement, Tom owned and operated for more than 40 years, Tom’s Body Shop & Auto Sales on State Street. Tom also enjoyed watching NASCAR, with his favorite racers being both Dale Earnhardt and his son, Jr. Tom’s most happiest and cherished times were those spent with his family and especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tom’s gentle smile, quick wit and heart of gold will forever be remembered in the lives he has touched.
He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Nancy (Davis) Guido, of Owasco; two children: son, Thomas Guido, of Bullville; daughter, Angela Guido, of Auburn; two grandchildren, Katie (Dustin) Neild, and Nicholas Suslik and fiancée, Elizabeth Seaman; two great-grandchildren, Westyn and Wyland Neild; a sister, Marie (late Dominic) Bauso, of Auburn; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, Tom was predeceased by a son, Frank in 1987, and a brother, Paul Guido.
A private service and burial will be held this week at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, any contributions that are made in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements are by Pettigrass Funeral Home.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Auburnpub.com and The Citizen invites readers to submit condolences and messages on obituaries.Click the button below to post a message. All submissions are subject to review before posting.Please keep it clean and turn your caps lock off. Be respectful and don't threaten anyone.