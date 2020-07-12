Thomas J.F. Ordon

Thomas was a devoted husband to Helen B. Ordon who passed away in 2016. He leaves behind a loving family. Surviving are his children Christina M. Ordon of Auburn, N.Y. and Gregory T. Ordon of Cicero, N.Y.; and brother David Ordon of Esperance, N.Y. He also had grandchildren whom he absolutely adored and cherished, April Ordon, Daniel and Wesley Templeton.

Thomas was a gifted Professional Engineer, working for National Grid for over 30 years, and also shared his knowledge as an adjunct professor at Bryant & Stratton, and OCC. He graduated from high school in 1954 as Valedictorian of St. Mary's Institute in Amsterdam, N.Y., and graduated in 1958 from Union College with a BA in Science. He was very involved in his hobby of Amateur Radio (W20LH) and would go to many ham fests and meets. Always willing to share his knowledge and talk to anybody about anything. Tom was devoted Catholic and was a member of St. Mary's of the Lake Church in Skaneateles. Above everything else he was very devoted to family and cherished times he would get to spend with them.