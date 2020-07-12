Thomas J.F. Ordon
0 entries

Thomas J.F. Ordon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Thomas J.F. Ordon

Thomas J.F. Ordon

July 10, 2020

SKANEATELES — Thomas J.F. Ordon, 83, of Skaneateles, passed at Auburn Community Hospital on July 10, 2020, after a brief illness.

Thomas was a devoted husband to Helen B. Ordon who passed away in 2016. He leaves behind a loving family. Surviving are his children Christina M. Ordon of Auburn, N.Y. and Gregory T. Ordon of Cicero, N.Y.; and brother David Ordon of Esperance, N.Y. He also had grandchildren whom he absolutely adored and cherished, April Ordon, Daniel and Wesley Templeton.

Thomas was a gifted Professional Engineer, working for National Grid for over 30 years, and also shared his knowledge as an adjunct professor at Bryant & Stratton, and OCC. He graduated from high school in 1954 as Valedictorian of St. Mary's Institute in Amsterdam, N.Y., and graduated in 1958 from Union College with a BA in Science. He was very involved in his hobby of Amateur Radio (W20LH) and would go to many ham fests and meets. Always willing to share his knowledge and talk to anybody about anything. Tom was devoted Catholic and was a member of St. Mary's of the Lake Church in Skaneateles. Above everything else he was very devoted to family and cherished times he would get to spend with them.

Calling hour will be held from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 17, at Robert D. Gray Funeral Home, Skaneateles. There will be a limited amount of people in the building at one time and masks must be worn at all times. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's of the Lake Church. Limited seating and masks at church as well. Thomas will be buried at St. Mary's Cemetery, Skaneateles.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

To send condolences, visit robertdgrayfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News