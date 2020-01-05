AUBURN — Thomas Joseph Klink, 79, passed away suddenly on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at the Commons in Auburn.
Tom (Turk) was born in Auburn, to the late Mary Ann Johnston Klink and Paul Klink and until recently lived in the family home, 24 Adams Ave., Auburn.
He is survived by his daughter-in-law, Laura Sweiten; grandson, Aidan Klink; brother, John and sisters-in-law, Suzanne and Regina Klink; brothers-in-law, Robert Gallo, of Ithaca, and David Hickey, of Clyde; two cousins, Bill Klink and Barbara Klink Calimeri; several nieces and nephews, especially Kathleen Klink Sherman who was especially devoted to her Uncle Tom.
Tom was predeceased by his wife, Mary Ann Boyer Klink, and their three sons, infant TJ, Timothy Joseph, and Daniel Thomas; sisters, Joan Klink Gallo and Paula Klink Hickey; and his brothers, Charles and Lawrence.
Tom enjoyed a long teaching career in Auburn. He was a beloved fourth grade science teacher at Owasco Elementary. He was a well-known sportsman in Auburn; enjoying hunting, fishing, fly fishing, and the Doubledays.
In May of 1954; at age 13, Tom’s catch of 21 lbs. 5 oz. brown trout made the news and created much excitement in Auburn. His fish caught at Martin Point with neighbor, Gus Eklund held the New York State record for 30 years. Outdoor Life, Field and Stream and NYS Conservationist magazines shared the news in their publications.
For 25 years, Tom wrote Heading Outdoors with Tom Klink for The Citizen. His columns were enjoyed for their factual and interesting sports information and the weekly dose of Klink humor.
Tom will be sorely missed by his family and friends. The Klink family wishes to acknowledge with gratefulness the staff at the Commons for the care and attention given to Tom for the past 10 months.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 7, in Sacred Heart Church in Auburn.
Donations will be gratefully accepted for Scleroderma Foundation, 59 Front St., Binghamton, NY 13905.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Langham Funeral Home.
