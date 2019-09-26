PORT BYRON — Thomas L. Juhl Sr., 77, formerly of Port Byron, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Central Park Rehab & Nursing Home, East Syracuse.
A graveside service will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 28, in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Port Byron.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Inc., Auburn
