PORT BYRON — Thomas L. Juhl Sr., 77, formerly of Port Byron, passed away Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Central Park Rehab & Nursing Home, East Syracuse.

A graveside service will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 28, in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Port Byron.

Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Inc., Auburn

