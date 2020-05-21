× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SAVANNAH — Thomas “Tom” Thurston, age 85, passed away on May 18, 2020, at Bishop Rehabilitation & Nursing in Syracuse.

He was predeceased by his loving wife of 66 years, Shirley in 2019; and parents, Edward and Bridget Thurston; siblings, Mary Hart, Edward, Joseph, James, Martin (Mike), and Gertrude Philippon.

He is survived by his daughters, Michelle (Kevin) Bergerstock, of Webster, and Sheila (John) Murphy, of Newark; grandchildren, Thomas Bergerstock, Stephen Murphy, Morgan Bergerstock, and Colin Murphy; brother, Kenneth Thurston, of Liverpool; many nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Services will be private for immediate family only. Interment will be in St. John’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to the American Heart Association, 2 S. Clinton St. #305, Syracuse, NY 13202.

Please be sure to take the time to sign or leave a message on the Tribute Wall for the family to see. Condolences may be expressed at www.hsnorton.com.