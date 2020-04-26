WEEDSPORT — Thomas William Pacholyk, 62, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at home with loving family at his side.
Thomas was born Nov. 25, 1957, in Auburn, the son of James and Joan Young Pacholyk. He graduated from Weedsport and was most remembered as his class president for six years. Thomas was self-employed and also worked at many different jobs, dairy farmer at his family’s Weedsport dairy, Guardian Glass in Geneva, Community General Hospital, and the Weedsport School District. He was the inventor of the tomato tower and the aerodynamic trailer wedge. He was an avid skier, a second degree black belt karate instructor, loved riding his motorcycle and traveling on road and camping trips. He was an amateur meteorologist, a winemaker, chef and prolific inventor. His biggest joy was his family. Tom was a heart transplant recipient Aug. 23 2009, and was so thankful and grateful to his heart donor that provided almost 11 more years of life with his family and friends.
Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Jill Johnson Roman Pacholyk; daughter, Stephanie Lovell (Dennis) Green; grandchildren, Julianna Lovell (Devin) Scutt, David Lovell, Nathan Lovell, Natalie and Tucker Green; two great-grandchildren, Jaxon and Aria Scutt; his parents, James and Joan Pacholyk; brothers, identical twin, Tim Pacholyk, Peter (Shelly) Pacholyk, and Danny (Dow) Pacholyk; brother-in-law, Chris Johnston; sister, Jane Pacholyk Murray; aunt, Andrena Pacholyk; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his sister, Nancy Pacholyk Johnston; and his special lifelong friends, Fred Wilson, Jeffrey Cook, Timothy Joseph, Art Luke, and Bob Henning. He had a special and close relationship with Jill’s brothers and sisters, nieces, and nephews.
A special thank you to Hospice of Central New York for their care and assistance for the past four months.
A memorial service and burial will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hospice of Central New York, Strong Memorial Heart Failure and Transplantation Center, or Finger Lakes Donor Recovery Program, Corporate Woods of Brighton, Building 30 Suite 220, Rochester, NY 14623.
Arrangements are with White Chapel Funeral Home, 2719 Erie Drive, Weedsport.
