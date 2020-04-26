Thomas William Pacholyk

Thomas was born Nov. 25, 1957, in Auburn, the son of James and Joan Young Pacholyk. He graduated from Weedsport and was most remembered as his class president for six years. Thomas was self-employed and also worked at many different jobs, dairy farmer at his family’s Weedsport dairy, Guardian Glass in Geneva, Community General Hospital, and the Weedsport School District. He was the inventor of the tomato tower and the aerodynamic trailer wedge. He was an avid skier, a second degree black belt karate instructor, loved riding his motorcycle and traveling on road and camping trips. He was an amateur meteorologist, a winemaker, chef and prolific inventor. His biggest joy was his family. Tom was a heart transplant recipient Aug. 23 2009, and was so thankful and grateful to his heart donor that provided almost 11 more years of life with his family and friends.