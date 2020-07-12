Tracy L. Bond
SENNETT — Tracy L. Bond, 52, of the Town of Sennett, passed away Thursday July 2, 2020 at her residence with her family by her side. Tracy is survived by her loving family.
Services will be private. Memorial contribution in her name to Finger Lakes SPCA of CNY 41 York St. Auburn, NY.
