SENECA FALLS — Travis Ronald Backs, 28, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Auburn and currently was residing in Seneca Falls. Travis attended Union Springs Schools and would graduate from Jordan-Eldridge High School, class of 2011. He was currently employed by Gould’s Pumps in Seneca Falls as a foundry worker. Travis was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed fishing. He cherished his family and friends and adored his niece, MaKenna, and nephew, Trystan.

He is survived by his loving mother, Holly Blaisdell Kline, and stepfather, Jeffrey Kline, of Weedsport; beloved girlfriend, Brandy Townsend and her daughter, Grace Lynn; a sister, Amanda Backs and companion, Nathan Mosher; maternal grandfather, Albert Blaisdell; paternal grandmother, Margo Peluso; nephew, Trystan Mosher; niece, MaKenna Mosher; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and very special friends, CJ Jackson and Bon Colonesse.

Travis was predeceased by his grandfather, Ronald Ward, and maternal grandmother, Mary Blaisdell.

Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. this Friday at the Pettigrass Funeral Home, 196 Genesee St., Auburn. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday morning at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in the spring in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Port Byron.

In lieu of flowers, due to Travis’ strong passion to help those with Alzheimer’s, or anyone in need of assistance, the family requests any donations be made in his memory to either the Alzheimer’s Association or Seneca Falls Nursing Home.

Pettigrass Funeral Home

196 Genesee St

Auburn, NY 13021

196 Genesee St

Auburn, NY 13021 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Travis's Funeral Service begins.