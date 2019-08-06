{{featured_button_text}}
Velma Jane Thompson

AUBURN — Velma Jane Thompson, 91, of Auburn, passed away on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019.

She was the daughter of the late Clarence and Kittie Ray Jetty. Velma was a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed camping out in the great outdoors and riding around on her moped everywhere she could. Velma also was very good at playing the trumpet and crocheting blankets.

She is survived by six children, Ronald, William, Jack, Joseph, Susan, and Shirley; eight grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Velma was predeceased by her husband, Alfred “Bud” Thompson, and son, Timmy Thompson.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in the Sennett Federated Church, 7777 Weedsport Sennett Road, Auburn, with a service to follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Sennett Rural Cemetery.

Brew Funeral Home, 48 South St., Auburn, is in charge of the arrangements.

