Vera (Delaney) Rice

Aug. 23, 1936 — July 18, 2020

AUBURN — Vera (Delaney) Rice was called home by our Lord and Savior on July 18, 2020. She was born to the late William Delaney and Mary (Walsh) Delaney on Aug. 23, 1936 and was a graduate of Auburn High School. She was also predeceased by husbands, Antonio Maltese, Francis Bellomo and James Rice; brother William, and infant son John Frederick Bellomo.

Vera was a devout Catholic, beloved wife, and mother who lived for her family. She was employed at Red Star Trucking and retired from Welch Allyn and was known for her strong work ethic. In her spare time she enjoyed family gatherings, gardening, hunting for antiques, and playing with her dog, Charlie. She also loved being around children, including her many grandchildren. Vera is survived by her son Michael Maltese, his wife, Nancy, and their children, Jessica, of Los Angeles, Leanne, of Rochester, and Jacob, of Auburn. Also, her son, David Bellomo, his wife ,Kelley, and their children, Olivia, Victoria, Gabrielle, Peter, and Nicholas. She was also very close to her niece Kim (Delaney) Adams and dear friend, Joanne Comitz. In addition, Vera is survived by her brothers, Robert and wife, Deloris, Richard and wife, MaryEtta, and Frederick and wife, Carol. Also, sister-in-law, Joan and many nieces and nephews.

“There is only one happiness in this life, to love and to be loved” - George Sand Vera brought a quiet strength to this world and was most certainly loved. Her small acts of kindness will never be forgotten and she will be terribly missed. A calling hour will be held on Wednesday, July 22 from 11 a.m. to noon in St. Mary's Church, Auburn. A mass of Christian Burial will follow immediately at noon with interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Auburn. All who attend are required to wear a face covering and follow social distancing guidelines. The family would like to thank the second floor staff of The Commons on St. Anthony in Auburn, niece Marie Juhl, and Marilee Hare for the excellent care Vera received during her final years. Please leave condolences for the family at whitechapelfh.com