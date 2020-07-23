× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vern D. Brand

June 21, 1943 — July 19, 2020

CATO — Vern D. Brand, 77, of Cato, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Crouse Hospital. He was born on June 21, 1943 to Vernon J. and Ethel Dennison Brand, and was married to Jacqueline (Jackie) Brand.

Vern graduated Cato-Meridian High School and studied broadcasting at Syracuse University.

His career kept him in Syracuse and included a period with the Onondaga County Sheriff's Department and, at various times, stints with Channel 3, Channel 5 and Channel 9. He started Brand Associates in the 1970s, specializing in commercial and forensic photography and private investigation. He enjoyed playing drums, competitive shooting, and attending field trials with his German Wirehaired Pointers: Fritz, Gretchen, Spike, and Bandit.

Following his wife's death and his retirement, Vern returned to Cato.

Vern will be greatly missed by those who loved him like family.

At his request there will be no services. Donations may be made to the Cato-Meridian Junior-Senior High School, 2851 State Route 370, Cato NY, 13033. Please write "High School Music Program" on the memo line of the check and include a note that this is in memory of Vern Brand.