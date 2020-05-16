Vernon Bailey Blumer

Vernon was a graduate of the 1937 class of Jordan High School, where he met the love of his life, Catherine. Kate and Vernon were married in Elba, N.Y. on July 10, 1941. In 1940, Vernon graduated from Powelson Institute of Syracuse and briefly found work in Batavia, N.Y. He then returned to Jordan where he continued a career in farming that now spans six generations of the Blumer family. Vernon established Ka-Vern Farms, officially retiring in 1985, but continuing to work the fields during busy times for many years. He kept the records and completed the bookwork until well past his 90th birthday. Vernon was active throughout his community, serving on the Weedsport School Board for seven years, Cato Town board for 12 years, Cayuga County Farm Bureau, and as director and vice president of the Farm Credit Association for nine years. Vernon also found time to enjoy life. He and Kate drove throughout the USA; as well as taking several cruises, and flying to Hawaii, Alaska, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Weedsport for more than 60 years, attended the Van Buskirk family reunion every year for more than 85 years, and formed the Sunday Night Couples Bowling League in Weedsport. He spent 23 winters in Florida where he and Kate owned a home in Ponderosa Park. He loved playing cards, bowling, golfing, the local pitch and pinochle leagues, caring for his cat Waldo, and spending time with his family. He lived his life with honesty, integrity, and strong family values.